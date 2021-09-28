Gold-i creates new senior development roles as part of strategy for growth

Global Fintech firm, Gold-i has announced the restructuring of its development team with two new senior development roles as part of its growth strategy.

The company has promoted Syed Ashar Akhtar to Head of Development. In his new role, he will be responsible for the development of all products in the Gold-i portfolio. Mo Alshanteer will take the role of Product Delivery Manager, responsible for managing the entire cycle of Gold-i products. Both Akhtar and Alshanteer will report to Gold-i’s CTO Chris James.

Akhtar has been with Gold-i since 2014 when he started as a developer. Later on, he moved to Team Lead, where he was has an essential role in the development of a number of Gold-i’s core products, such as its multi-asset liquidity management platform, Matrix, Crypto Switch 2.0 and business intelligence and risk management tool, Visual Edge.

The Head of Development position was created following merge of two separate development teams. In his new role, Akhtar will manage a growing team of in-house and remote developers, with a focus on developments to Crypto Switch 2.0 and a new version of Matrix at first.