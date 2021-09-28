Gold-i creates new senior development roles as part of strategy for growth

Global Fintech firm, Gold-i has announced the restructuring of its development team with two new senior development roles as part of its growth strategy.
The company has promoted Syed Ashar Akhtar to Head of Development. In his new role, he will be responsible for the development of all products in the Gold-i portfolio. Mo Alshanteer will take the role of Product Delivery Manager, responsible for managing the entire cycle of Gold-i products. Both Akhtar and Alshanteer will report to Gold-i’s CTO Chris James.
Akhtar has been with Gold-i since 2014 when he started as a developer. Later on, he moved to Team Lead, where he was has an essential role in the development of a number of Gold-i’s core products, such as its multi-asset liquidity management platform, Matrix, Crypto Switch 2.0 and business intelligence and risk management tool, Visual Edge.
The Head of Development position was created following merge of two separate development teams. In his new role, Akhtar will manage a growing team of in-house and remote developers, with a focus on developments to Crypto Switch 2.0 and a new version of Matrix at first.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Syed Ashar Akhtar, Head of Development at Gold-i said:
At Gold-i, I have been very fortunate to work on super exciting and innovative products. I have always ensured that code-quality, adaptability, reusability and traceability are reflected in all product development stages. The company’s culture and values make it a great place to work and I feel honoured to have this opportunity to lead the Gold-i development team.
Syed Ashar Akhtar began his career in software development in 2004 and earned a doctorate in the development of predictive analytics to enhance learning. He brings a vast experience to the role from both industry and academia.
Alshanteer joined Gold-i six years ago and was promoted to Head of QA. In his new role as Product Delivery Manager, he will manage a team of three people, responsible for delivering new products in time and maintaining existing products.
Mo Alshanteer, Product Delivery Manager at Gold-i added:
Gold-i is an excellent company in innovating, developing, delivering and supporting products that help clients work better, manage risk and maximise profits. I feel very privileged to be part of the Gold-i team, managing the entire release cycle of all products.
Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:
With a growing product portfolio and business at an all-time high, we decided this was the right time to promote Syed and Mo, streamlining our teams and enabling us to accelerate product development. We are currently looking to build our team with the appointment of additional developers.
As part of our growth strategy we look to promote from within the organisation whenever possible and both Syed and Mo are highly valued members of the Gold-i team who thoroughly deserve their promotions. Both have exceptional industry and technical knowledge and are also great ambassadors of Gold-i’s core values: Innovate, Get It Done and Have Fun at Work.