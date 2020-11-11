Menu

Former Scotiabank executive Robert Strawbridge to head Options operations in Canada

Executives November 11, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Options, provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has announced the appointment of former Scotiabank executive, Robert Strawbridge, as the firm’s new VP Head of Canada – Business Development.

Strawbridge has over a decade of experience working with numerous foreign exchange technologies and e-Trading platforms. He joins Options with expertise across software, infrastructure and migrations, following stints with Scotiabank and TD Bank. Strawbridge’s role will be to expand Options’ operations across Canada, with responsibility for business development and sales across Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and Managed Platform products in the region.

Before joining Options, Strawbridge served as a director of eFX, FX and Funding Technology for Scotiabank, where he led the design and implementation of the full technology stack across development, support and technical analysis, working with internal and external teams and alongside key vendors.

Prior to Scotiabank, Strawbridge worked at TD Bank for over six years, where he led a team of Business System Analysts in the eFX space, working with front office and back office technology.

Strawbridge’s appointment to Options’ management team is the latest in a series of key hires globally. Options also announced earlier this year a significant investment from Boston-based Abry Partners.

Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, said:

Options has experienced a period of exponential growth on our platform over the past year, including double-digit growth across our Managed Colocation business. It is imperative that we continue to invest in high-quality people to accelerate our next phase of progression. Robert is the latest in a series of significant additions to the Options management team, and we are delighted to have him heading up operations in Canada.

Robert Strawbridge commented:

Robert Strawbridge, Options
Robert Strawbridge
Source: LinkedIn

Witnessing the progress of Options in recent years has been incredible. Canada is fast becoming a key growth area for the firm and I am thrilled to be leading the team charged with accelerating our sales and operational footprint here. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the wider team and bringing Options’ world-class technology to our clients.

