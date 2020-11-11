Former Scotiabank executive Robert Strawbridge to head Options operations in Canada

Options, provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has announced the appointment of former Scotiabank executive, Robert Strawbridge, as the firm’s new VP Head of Canada – Business Development.

Strawbridge has over a decade of experience working with numerous foreign exchange technologies and e-Trading platforms. He joins Options with expertise across software, infrastructure and migrations, following stints with Scotiabank and TD Bank. Strawbridge’s role will be to expand Options’ operations across Canada, with responsibility for business development and sales across Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and Managed Platform products in the region.

Before joining Options, Strawbridge served as a director of eFX, FX and Funding Technology for Scotiabank, where he led the design and implementation of the full technology stack across development, support and technical analysis, working with internal and external teams and alongside key vendors.

Prior to Scotiabank, Strawbridge worked at TD Bank for over six years, where he led a team of Business System Analysts in the eFX space, working with front office and back office technology.