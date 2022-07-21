Robinhood announces options trading for cash account holders

Trading and investing app Robinhood revealed on Wednesday that it has made options trading in cash accounts available on its platform.

Previously, The US broker’s advanced customers with a cash account were able to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With this new feature, they can now trade options as well. The official announcement noted that options trading is a top demand from its advanced customers.

Robinhood explained that under pattern day trading regulations by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the number of day trades customers can make in a margin account was limited to three trades within five business days. However, this rule no longer applies to cash accounts holders.