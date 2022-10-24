eToro’s Head of Global Sponsorships Dylan Holman moves to McLaren Racing

Steffy Bogdanova
October 24, 2022 9:28 am

eToro’s Head of Global Sponsorships Dylan Holman has left the multi-asset broker to become Head of Primary Partner at the British racing team, McLaren Racing.

Holman announced the career move on LinkedIn over the weekend. He leaves the Israeli-based social trading platform after nearly seven years.

Before eToro, he served as an Account Manager at Fast Track for five years. While there, he was responsible for the company’s sports sponsorship and PR with the car manufacturer Land Rover.

During his time at eToro, Holman negotiated many global sport sponsorships, positioning the company as the most active sponsor among the Retail FX/CFD brokers.

eToro has made deals with football teams such as English Premier League, Polish football club Lechia Gdansk, Arsenal, and recently strengthened further its relationship with French football team AS Monaco by becoming a main partner.

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the year Vantage announced its multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing. With Holman’s appointment, McLaren’s partnerships with the financial service companies will probably continue.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: