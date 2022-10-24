eToro’s Head of Global Sponsorships Dylan Holman moves to McLaren Racing

eToro has made deals with football teams such as English Premier League, Polish football club Lechia Gdansk, Arsenal, and recently strengthened further its relationship with French football team AS Monaco by becoming a main partner.
Meanwhile, in the beginning of the year Vantage announced its multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing. With Holman’s appointment, McLaren’s partnerships with the financial service companies will probably continue.
