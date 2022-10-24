eToro’s Head of Global Sponsorships Dylan Holman moves to McLaren Racing

eToro’s Head of Global Sponsorships Dylan Holman has left the multi-asset broker to become Head of Primary Partner at the British racing team, McLaren Racing.

Holman announced the career move on LinkedIn over the weekend. He leaves the Israeli-based social trading platform after nearly seven years.

Before eToro, he served as an Account Manager at Fast Track for five years. While there, he was responsible for the company’s sports sponsorship and PR with the car manufacturer Land Rover.