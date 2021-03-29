Visa joins forces with Crypto.com to enable fiat transaction settlement on Ethereum

Payments giant Visa has become the first major payments network to settle Ethereum transactions in USD Coin, a stablecoin backed by the US dollar.

To make this possible, Visa is partnering with crypto platform Crypto.com.

Visa’s process requires partners to settle in fiat currency, which adds fees and complexity for businesses working in digital currencies. The move allows the credit card issuer to enable its partners like Crypto.com to exchange USD Coin (USDC) through its payments network.

To facilitate this process, Visa is working with a federally-chartered crypto bank Anchorage as a digital currency settlement partner.