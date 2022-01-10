TP ICAP starts offering crypto ETP trading to European clients

Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP revealed that it now offers crypto-linked exchange-traded products (ETPs) trading to its clients in Europe.

Market infrastructure provider announced it has executed its first trade on crypto asset equity instruments with Goldman Sachs.

TP ICAP’s digital assets business traded ETC Group Physical Bitcoin on an outright basis and against the CME Bitcoin Future in the form of an exchange for physical (EFP).

The company has selected DRW, Flow Traders and Jane Street as the liquidity providers. Jane Street and Virtu were recently added to the list of liquidity providers for its spot crypto platform.