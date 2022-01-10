TP ICAP starts offering crypto ETP trading to European clients

Simon Forster, Co-Head of TP ICAP Digital Assets, commented:
We’re delighted to start providing liquidity for clients in these European crypto asset equity instruments alongside Goldman Sachs and some of the most respected market makers in the space.
We look forward to adding further equity instruments and to start providing our clients with access to crypto asset ETFs out of the US in the near future.
Institutional demand
TP ICAP has seen increased interest in crypto products and a growing demand in crypto trading from institutions.
Bernardus Roelofs. Head of ETF and Institutional Sales & Trading at DRW, added:
We are excited to provide liquidity to TP ICAP to meet the growing institutional demand for crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) from sophisticated market participants such as Goldman Sachs.
As a leading global market maker in crypto ETPs, spot and derivatives, we look forward to expanding the partnership and serving as a source of trusted, deep liquidity as institutional demand for the products offered on the platform continues to increase.
Max Minton, APAC Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, said:
We are excited to work with firms like TP ICAP as we continue to evolve our cash-settled crypto currency capabilities at Goldman Sachs. Institutional demand continues to grow significantly in this area and this partnership will help us expand our capabilities to serve our clients.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.