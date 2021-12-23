TP ICAP Group names Louise Murray non-executive director

TP ICAP Group plc has announced the appointment of Louise Murray as Non-executive Director from 31 December 2021. She will also become a member of the company’s Audit and Nominations & Governance Committees.

Most recently, Murray served in an executive role as director, Global Head of Trading at Aviva Investors Global Services Limited. For more than 5 years until March 2020 she led the development of a global trading ability, establishing true centralisation of trading across all asset classes.

Prior to this, Murray worked BlackRock Investment Managers for almost 21 years. Her most recentl appointment there was a Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Trading EMEA.

Richard Berliand, Chairman of TP ICAP Group plc, said:

We are delighted to welcome Louise to the Board of the Company. With her experience across different asset classes from a career with blue-chip financial institutions, she brings substantial broad based buy-side experience and will be a strong addition to our Board.

Earlier this week, TP ICAP revealed that Jane Street and Virtu Financial will support the upcoming launch of the TP ICAP Digital Assets Spot Platform as liquidity providers.

