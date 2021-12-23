TP ICAP Group names Louise Murray non-executive director

TP ICAP Group plc has announced the appointment of Louise Murray as Non-executive Director from 31 December 2021. She will also become a member of the company’s Audit and Nominations & Governance Committees.
Most recently, Murray served in an executive role as director, Global Head of Trading at Aviva Investors Global Services Limited. For more than 5 years until March 2020 she led the development of a global trading ability, establishing true centralisation of trading across all asset classes.
Prior to this, Murray worked BlackRock Investment Managers for almost 21 years. Her most recentl appointment there was a Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Trading EMEA.
Richard Berliand, Chairman of TP ICAP Group plc, said:
We are delighted to welcome Louise to the Board of the Company. With her experience across different asset classes from a career with blue-chip financial institutions, she brings substantial broad based buy-side experience and will be a strong addition to our Board.
