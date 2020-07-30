eToro to launch debit card issued by recently acquired Marq Millions

Investment app eToro is set to launch a debit card after the recent acquisition of UK-based e-money business Marq Millions. It now trades as eToro Money and will be issuer of the new debit card eToro will release.

Initially, the new debit card will be available to eToro Club members in the UK and then it will make its way to Europe and after that it will be extended to non-eToro users.

A spokesperson for eToro said the card could now provide instant “cash-out and cash-in” functionality to customers.

eToro Money has a Principal Membership with VISA and an EMI License permission from the Financial Conduct Authority, they are likely to start quickly, subject to approval from the FCA.