Equiti Brokerage expands crypto CFD offering

Multi-asset trading services provider Equiti Brokerage today announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency CFD offering with the addition of margined cryptocurrency CFDs.
Equiti’s retail clients onboarded through Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited can trade margined cryptocurrencies as CFDs via the MT5 platform. This allows them to take exposure to the crypto markets with smaller balances and leverage from 1:10.
We’ve worked hard to meet the changing needs of our clients, and the message is clear when it comes to cryptos, there is a need for both short-term speculation and long-term investing. It is for this reason that we now provide one of the largest dual offerings in the market, enabling our clients to trade more than 80 coins as either a fully paid or leveraged contract for difference (CFDs) with exceptionally low transaction costs.
Equiti Brokerage’s new cryptocurrency offering includes some of the most popular coins capitalization including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL).
