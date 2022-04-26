Equiti introduces more than 40 fully-paid crypto CFDs

Trading fully paid cryptocurrencies as CFDs through the MT5 platform allows the company’s retail clients onboarded through Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited to trade on Equiti’s liquidity and hedge exposures without owning the real underlying coins or the need for a digital wallet.

Equiti has revealed the addition of over 40 popular cryptocurrencies as fully-paid cryptocurrency CFDs.

The new offering includes no overnight fees, low commissions, and tight spreads from $9 on BTCUSD.

Brian Myers, CEO of Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited, said:

Our global teams have worked diligently to create one of the strongest crypto offerings possible. After numerous requests from our global retail clients for a crypto investment product, Equiti has made a wide range of coins available, coupled with industry leading spreads and our exceptional customer service.

Equiti highlighted that it plans to further add over 40leverage coins later in the year as the flexibility to input trades as a notional value.

The Group announced earlier this month that its subsidiary Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC has been granted OTC Derivatives and Foreign Exchange Spot Markets license by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).