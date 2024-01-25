Bitcoin ETFs can see the cryptocurrency shoot through the roof

The co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat, Tom Lee, predicted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be worth $500,000, a 1,120% increase, within five years. Although analysts often miss the mark with forecasts, this particular prophecy grabbed the attention of financial circles as Lee was spot-on with his 2013 supposition that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would reach 20,000 by 2017.

This economist was also correct in his bullish S&P 500 approach, despite everyone anticipating recession and stock price drops. Lee said this index would end at 4,750 in 2023. It closed at 4,769.

Still trying to regain a balance after the FTX scandal, TerraUSD $60bn wipe-out, and crash which saw Bitcoin plunging from $69,000 in 2021 to $16,256 in 2022, cryptocurrency markets entered 2023 on the front foot as the SEC approved 11 Bitcoin ETFs. Regulator crackdowns on irregularities, such as the Binance money-laundering issues, also instilled renewed confidence in investors.

In 2023, Bitcoin increased by 150%. It closed Tuesday, 24 January, trading at $40,0754.55 and has a current market cap of $780.97bn. Owning Bitcoin before the approval of the ETFs was risky as it either sat in a digital wallet or brick-and-mortar storage, saved on a memory stick. Financial managers running these groundbreaking ETFs include BlackRock, Ark Investment Management, and Fidelity.

Predictions are that these ETFs can trigger a demand ranging between $50bn to $100bn during 2024 as asset managers buy up tokens. Presently, annual spot-bitcoin ETF fees hover between 0.2% and 1.5% of the total value of Bitcoin owned.