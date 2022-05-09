BDSwiss adds 9 new CFD crypto-pairs to its offering

Multi-asset financial services firm BDSwiss has expanded its cryptocurrency offering with nine new CFD crypto-pairs. BDSwiss’ existing cryptocurrency listings include some largest cryptos by market capitalization, paired against the EUR and the USD.

The newly listed coins come as a response to the surge in demand from investors trading crypto CFDs on the BDSwiss platforms. Among the new additions are some of the most popular cryptos dealing or associated with the latest decentralised technologies including the Metaverse, DApps, NFTs, DeFis, and Smart Contracts.

According to BDSwiss’ announcement shared with LeapRate, the 9 new CFD crypto pairs include Decentraland (MANAUSD), Quantum (QTUMUSD), Stellar (XLMUSD), Polkadot (DOTUSD), Cardano (ADAUSD), Solana (SOLUSD), Axie Infinity Shards (AXSUSD), Gala (GALAUSD), and DOGE (DOGEUSD).