BDSwiss adds 9 new CFD crypto-pairs to its offering

Multi-asset financial services firm BDSwiss has expanded its cryptocurrency offering with nine new CFD crypto-pairs. BDSwiss’ existing cryptocurrency listings include some largest cryptos by market capitalization, paired against the EUR and the USD.
The newly listed coins come as a response to the surge in demand from investors trading crypto CFDs on the BDSwiss platforms. Among the new additions are some of the most popular cryptos dealing or associated with the latest decentralised technologies including the Metaverse, DApps, NFTs, DeFis, and Smart Contracts.
According to BDSwiss’ announcement shared with LeapRate, the 9 new CFD crypto pairs include Decentraland (MANAUSD), Quantum (QTUMUSD), Stellar (XLMUSD), Polkadot (DOTUSD), Cardano (ADAUSD), Solana (SOLUSD), Axie Infinity Shards (AXSUSD), Gala (GALAUSD), and DOGE (DOGEUSD).
With this latest addition, the total number of cryptocurrencies available to trade on BDSwiss MetaTrader, WebTrader and Mobile app platforms becomes 26 crypto-pairs.
In light of the strong demand for crypto trading, we’re delighted to now offer our clients an even wider selection of cryptocurrency pairs. Following on our commitment to offering a world-class trading and investing experience, at BDSwiss we will continue to innovate and expand our wide range of financial services and underlying assets in line with our clients’ needs and the dynamic demands of the market.
BDSwiss offers CFD crypto-pairs, available with 24/7 market access, 1:5 leverage, flexible trade sizes from less than $1 (depending on the underlying cryptocurrency), as well as the option to go long and short in order to maximize trading opportunities. The company also offers its clients live trading accounts advanced charting tools and automated market scanners such as Autochartist and Trading Central that alert users in real time on forming price trends and potential break/entry points.
Earlier in Apri, BDSwiss launched its new performance analytics tool – Trade Companion, which is designed to provide traders with insights to monitor, analyse, and improve their personal performance.
