BDSwiss launches trade mentoring tool – Trade Companion

Multi-asset financial services firm BDSwiss has launched its new performance analytics tool – Trade Companion.

As the latest addition to BDSwiss’ trading tools arsenal, the Trade Companion is designed to provide traders with insights to monitor, analyse, and improve their personal performance. BDSwiss Business Intelligence team has developed a tool that offers personalised analysis on real-time data derived from their own trading performance.

Initially the firm released a beta phase to a select group of BDSwiss clients and after rigorous testing, Trade Companion is now available exclusively for VIP and Raw account holders as a free virtual trading mentor.

A Personal Analytics Tool

With Trade Companion existing traders on BDSwiss can observe underlying patterns in their trading. They can examine their own trends, such as their ‘win-loss percentage’, ‘pay-outs’, and ‘most traded assets’ which allows them to better their trading strategies and make the most out of potential market entry points as they appear.