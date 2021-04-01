New FCA policy sees crypto firms sharing financial crime reports

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a new policy statement on its website announcing that all UK crypto firms must now submit financial crime reports on a yearly basis, regardless of annual revenue. Within the new financial crimes reporting sphere are cryptoasset business, following plans released eight months ago alluding to the policy change.

The new policy statement suggests that REP-CRIM reporting is essential when it comes to tackling money laundering crimes, therefore firms must be compliant in order to aid regulators’ efforts. As of 2016, only larger firms had been expected to submit REP-CRIM reports. In terms of number, the firms now required to release REP-CRIM statements to the FCA has now risen from 2,500 to around 7,000.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority said: