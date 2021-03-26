UK Court slaps 24HR Trading with £530K fine

The UK High Court has issued a judgment against 24HR Trading Academy Limited, run by Mohammed Fuaath Haja Maideen Maricar for providing unauthorised investment advice to consumers

The court ruled in favour of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) who started the proceedings against the trading signals provider. The court found that the activities performed by the company were unlawful as they had advised on investments without authorisation, and made false or misleading financial promotions.

The UK court found that 24HR Trading sent trading signals for a fee via WhatsApp making recommendations CFDs relating to currencies and commodities.