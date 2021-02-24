The FCA to return £3.4 million to investment fraud victims

The UK regulator FCA announced it has obtained a court order allowing it to distribute £3.4 million to victims as compensation for series of unauthorised deposit-taking and collective investment schemes.

The schemes were run by Samuel and Shantelle Golding through their companies Digital Wealth Limited also known as Digital Wealth Society (DWS) and Outsourcing Express Limited (OEL) also known as Kerchiing.

The FCA alleges that from 2015 to 2017, the schemes involved the online purchase of wholesale goods from China and onward sale. The offer promised unrealistically high returns, up to 100% of the investment amount in some cases. The scheme relied on the flow of new investors to fund the returns for existing investors and no significant trading was actually conducted. Samuel and Shantelle Golding have admitted they were involved in the scheme to the Court.