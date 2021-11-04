ASIC moves to shut down unlicensed investment scheme A One Multi Services

The Australian regulator has announced that it is taking steps to shut down unlicensed financial services business A One Multi Services Pty Ltd. ASIC suspects the entity to be engaging in unlawful activity.

The watchdog has obtained orders and injunctions from the Federal Court against A One Multi and its Gold Coast-based directors Aryn Hala and Heidi Walters in order to protect investors.

According to ASIC’s announcement, over 60 consumers deposited $25 million into A One Multi’s accounts in the period between 1 January 2019 and 30 June 2021. ASIC stated that over $2.4 million were transferred from A One Multi to buy crypto-assets.

ASIC stated: