ASIC announces regulatory guidance on crypto products

The Aussie financial markets regulator today released guidance for product issuers and market operators on how they can comply with the regulatory obligations regarding crypto-asset exchange traded products (ETPs) and other investment products.
ASIC has added a new ‘crypto-asset’ category on the licensing application for cryptocurrency service providers.
ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said:
Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks that must be considered by product issuers and market operators in meeting their existing regulatory obligations.