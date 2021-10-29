Menu

ASIC announces regulatory guidance on crypto products

Regulation October 29, 2021


The Aussie financial markets regulator today released guidance for product issuers and market operators on how they can comply with the regulatory obligations regarding crypto-asset exchange traded products (ETPs) and other investment products.

ASIC has added a new ‘crypto-asset’ category on the licensing application for cryptocurrency service providers.

ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said:

Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks that must be considered by product issuers and market operators in meeting their existing regulatory obligations.

The new regulatory guidance follows ASIC’s public consultation on crypto-assets in June 2021.

The new guidelines include good practices for market operators and information on admission and monitoring standards, custody of crypto-assets, pricing methodologies, disclosure and risk management.

Armour added:

The good practices we published provide practical examples of how these obligations may be met, in a way that maintains investor protections and Australia’s fair, orderly and transparent markets.

Earlier in August, ASIC issued a warning against trading crypto through unlicensed entities.

