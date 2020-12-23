Diginex adds crypto borrowing and lending capabilities to its offering

The crypto exchange operator and full digital assets financial services company Diginex has announced that it is expanding its product suite to add borrowing and lending facilities.

The technology will allow Diginex customers to lend and earn interest on their Bitcoin assets and ETH, which is the asset of the Ethereum network, as well as borrow these cryptocurrencies against their existing crypto holdings.

The crypto borrowing and lending market has grown tenfold over the past 12 months. In 2020, crypto-backed loan volumes rose to $10 billion from just $1bn in 2019, driven by increased investment activity from institutions.

The market for yield enhancement opportunities for crypto assets has expanded as hedge funds and institutional investors look for facilities which will allow them to earn an additional return on their crypto holdings and to enable margin trading.