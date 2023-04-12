Bitfinex obtains DASP license in El Salvador

Crypto exchange Bitfinex-owned newly established entity, Bitfinex Securities El Salvador, today announced it has become the first licensed digital asset service provider (DASP) in El Salvador.

The new license follows the passing of the Digital Asset Issuance Law from January 2023 in El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as ledger tender.

Bitfinex, which was established in December 2012, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of the authorization from El Salvador’s National Digital Asset Commission, describing it as a “significant new milestone” for the crypto exchange.