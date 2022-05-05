Binance gains Digital Asset Service Provider registration from French regulators

Major crypto exchange Binance today revealed that its French business unit has gained Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registration by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) with the approval of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

The AMF provides regulation and protection in the French financial markets and it also ensures financial literacy among nvestors. The ACPR is an independent agency in France which monitors banks and insurance companies. Binance France will be able to operate in France with the DASP registration under the supervision of the two regulatory authorities.