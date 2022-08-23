Crypto.com announces completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance audit

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com today revealed it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance audit. The inspection was carried out independently by audit and consulting firm Deloitte.
The audit confirmed that Cyrpto.com’s internal controls, procedures and operations meet industry security standards. The SOC Type II compliance audit further assures customers of the platform that their data is safe.
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, commented:
I am extremely proud of our commitment to compliance, and this latest achievement is a testament to our security, privacy, and regulatory compliance capabilities which have been cornerstones of our business since day one. We will continue investing aggressively in building a most trusted platform for our users that maintains the highest standards of security and privacy in the industry.
Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com, said:
Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is yet another step in reinforcing Crypto.com’s continuous commitment to security and data privacy by design. With the ever-evolving threat landscape, we will continue to ensure we maintain the highest level of security and data privacy so our customers can feel confident and trust our products. SOC 2 is an internationally respected security assessment criteria, and in line with highly regulated industries like the financial sector.
According to the official announcement, Crypto.com is the first virtual asset service provider to certified for ISO 22301:2019, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and PCI-DSS v3.2.1 Level 1 compliance.
The company is also assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for NIST Cybersecurity, as well as Privacy Frameworks.
