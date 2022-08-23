Crypto.com announces completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance audit

Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com today revealed it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance audit. The inspection was carried out independently by audit and consulting firm Deloitte.

The audit confirmed that Cyrpto.com’s internal controls, procedures and operations meet industry security standards. The SOC Type II compliance audit further assures customers of the platform that their data is safe.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, commented: