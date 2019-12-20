France approves its first Initial Coin Offering under the visa scheme

The Financial Markets Authority of France (AMF) just announced that it had approved its very first ICO in the country.

The recipient who got the AMF “ICO visa” (a special crypto fundraising platform names French-ICO) was the one to meet the minimum guarantees that are demanded by local law. One of the “winning” elements were an easy-to-understand white paper. The understanding of a white paper is often a tricky task, so the fact that this ICO included a paper that investors can actually comprehend was pivotal in the regulator’s final decision to proceed with the ICO.

What ICO visas do is make sure that sales do not contribute to investors’ risk. All applicants must persuade the AMF that all relevant information regarding the sale of tokens is included and easy to understand. Also, potential risks are described, so the process if more objective and transparent. Any approval does not act as an endorsement for the company that is filing the ICO.

Under the AMF’s rules, the regulator can approve public offerings for crypto tokens, and every applicant must be registered in France. All applicants must also have strong AML requirements. If a company receives an approval, the ICO should take place within 6 months of the approval.