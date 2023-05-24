OKX applies for DASP license in France

Crypto exchange OKX has announced its application in France for Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) under the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

The move follows the incorporation of the French business arm of OKX in April. The new license will allow the crypto exchange to offer a products and services to customers in France in full compliance with local regulations.

OKX Head of Global Government Relations Tim Byun said: