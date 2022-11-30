Binance acquires Japanese crypto platform Sakura Exchange BitCoin

Global blockchain services provider Binance today revealed it has acquired Japanese-registered crypto exchange service provider Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC).

With the latest acquisition, Binance enters the Japanese market and also gains a license from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Binance has already obtained regulatory approvals and registrations in France, Italy, Spain, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Poland, Lithuania and Cyprus. The new Japanese license is the first authorisation the blockchain company secures in East Asia.