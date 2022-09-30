Binance announces launch in New Zealand

Binance announced on Thursday that it has registered as a Financial Service Provider, gaining approval to operate in New Zealand.

Global blockchain services provider Binance has launched its New Zealand business arm, Binance New Zealand.

Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao said:

New Zealand is an exciting market with a strong history of fintech innovation and our team of Binancians in New Zealand are working hard to bring the freedom of crypto to Kiwi.

The exchange also revealed that General Manager Ben Rose will take the helm of Binance New Zealand. Rose has previously served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of local tech company CodeHQ.

The new registration follows the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license Binance obtained from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) earlier this month. In August, the exchange also received an in-principle approval to operate in Kazakhstan.