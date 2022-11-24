Binance US to renew bid to acquire Voyager

Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao has confirmed that Binance US will make a new bid to acquire the assets of crypto lender Voyager.
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX won the bid to acquire the crypto lender in September but it will be unable to follow through with the deal.
CZ confirmed in front of Bloomberg the latest roomers that Binance’s US arm is preparing to make another bid for the assets of the bankrupt lending platform.
CZ said:
Binance.US will make another bid for Voyager now, given FTX is no longer able to follow through on that commitment.
Binance’s initial bid for acquisition was rejected and rumors surfaced that the reason for the rejection was alleged concerns of national security threats to the US government. In his interview with Bloomberg, CZ denied the rumors and said that FTX might have spread them.
