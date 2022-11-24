Binance US to renew bid to acquire Voyager

Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao has confirmed that Binance US will make a new bid to acquire the assets of crypto lender Voyager.

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX won the bid to acquire the crypto lender in September but it will be unable to follow through with the deal.

CZ confirmed in front of Bloomberg the latest roomers that Binance’s US arm is preparing to make another bid for the assets of the bankrupt lending platform.

CZ said: