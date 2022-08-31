Citadel Securities Expands Further – Opens Tokyo Office

Citadel Securities announced Wednesday that it has opened a new office in Tokyo, Japan, as it plans to launch its US fixed-income offerings in the country.
The city becomes the latest addition to the global liquidity provider’s increasing global presence, which now includes 15 offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.
However, the company already has a strong presence in Asia, operating in the region since 2009. It has six offices and over 200 employees in the Asia-Pacific region.
The capital markets firm recently became a registered Type 1 Financial Instruments Business Operator in Japan, allowing it to offer liquidity in US fixed-income products.
Citadel said that once it has been granted membership in the Japan Securities Dealers Association, its operations are anticipated to begin under the supervision of Japan’s Financial Services Agency.
Japan has a highly sophisticated, large and dynamic investor base, and we are excited to strengthen our presence in the country as we continue to expand in Asia Pacific and globally,”
said Paul Hamill, Global Head of Fixed Income Distribution, Citadel Securities.
Citadel explained that in Japan, its operations will be led by a local team, including Shinichiro Kato, Representative Director of the Japan entity, and Chungwon Gee, responsible for Asia-hours fixed-income trading.
Hamill added that Japanese institutional investors have, for a long time, played a critical role in the global fixed-income markets, and they look forward to providing their services in the country.
