Citadel Securities Expands Further – Opens Tokyo Office

Citadel Securities announced Wednesday that it has opened a new office in Tokyo, Japan, as it plans to launch its US fixed-income offerings in the country.

The city becomes the latest addition to the global liquidity provider’s increasing global presence, which now includes 15 offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

However, the company already has a strong presence in Asia, operating in the region since 2009. It has six offices and over 200 employees in the Asia-Pacific region.

The capital markets firm recently became a registered Type 1 Financial Instruments Business Operator in Japan, allowing it to offer liquidity in US fixed-income products.