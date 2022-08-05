BMO Financial Group to Expand Japan Presence After Obtaining Securities License

Investment bank BMO Financial Group announced late in the day Thursday that it has acquired a securities license in Japan as it aims to extend its presence in the region.

BMO, around six decades ago, became the first Canadian bank to open an office in Japan, expanding its services and presence in the world’s third largest economy over the years. After opening its first office, BMO opened a bank branch that operated from 1981 until 1996. However, since then, its Japanese clients have been served from its Hong Kong branch.

The bank’s new license allows it to enhance the services it provides to existing clients and attract new clients. For example, BMO will now be able to engage in the marketing, sale, and distribution of foreign fixed income securities such as US and Canadian Rates, Credit, and Securitized Products.