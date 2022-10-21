Binance secures crypto license in Cyprus

Registration in Cyprus is an important step in our European growth and is another sign of our commitment to the region. We look forward to building out our local team in Cyprus and helping to develop the local crypto ecosystem.

According to the official announcement, the registration was granted on 20 October.

Under the new CASP license, Binance can offer crypto services such as pot, custodian, staking, and card services.

The CySEC authorisation follows similar registrations in Europe for Binance including in France, Italy and Spain. The crypto exchange also expanded its presence in the Middle East with registrations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kazakhstan.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, said: