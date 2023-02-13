GCEX teams up with Komainu to boost custodian offering

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX (GCEX Group), today revealed its collaboration with Komainu, a joint venture between technology company Nomura, digital asset investment manager Ledger, and CoinShares.

The partnership aims to expand GCEX’s offering of regulated custodians to its institutional and professional clients and provide a greater choice of regulated custodians. Currently, Komainu supports custody for 34 native blockchains and 5,700 tokens. Komainu client assets are fully segregated from those of Komainu.

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO, GCEX, commented: