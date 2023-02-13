GCEX teams up with Komainu to boost custodian offering

Steffy Bogdanova
February 13, 2023 9:45 am

Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX (GCEX Group), today revealed its collaboration with Komainu, a joint venture between technology company Nomura, digital asset investment manager Ledger, and CoinShares.

The partnership aims to expand GCEX’s offering of regulated custodians to its institutional and professional clients and provide a greater choice of regulated custodians.  Currently, Komainu supports custody for 34 native blockchains and 5,700 tokens. Komainu client assets are fully segregated from those of Komainu.

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO, GCEX, commented:

Komainu was the ideal partner for us because it is backed by Nomura, and has a strong presence in Europe and UAE. Our partnership with Komainu aligns with our strategy of only working with regulated digital custody institutions across the globe.

Darren Jordan, Head of Sales, Komainu added:

Working with GCEX aligns with our core values to offer institutional investors a regulated digital asset custody solution, while remaining a designated third party. With an increasing focus on counterparty risk, our partnership further reinforces our joint commitment to keep our clients’ assets segregated and secure.”

GCEX provides brokers, hedge funds, and professional traders with access to deep liquidity in digital assets and offers a range of technology solutions. The brokerage is growing global client base and offices in London, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai. GCEX is regulated by the UK FCA and Danish FSA and has recently obtained investment from TGV4 Plus.

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
