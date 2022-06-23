Coinbase discontinues Coinbase Pro, migrates advanced trading to main app

Coinbase today announced it has decided to shut down its professional crypto trading platform Coinbase Pro. The sunset of the app is planed for later this year, although no specific date was given.

The crypto exchange revealed that it is migrating its advanced trading features to its regular Coinbase.com platform.

The official announcement said:

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out Advanced Trade in the Coinbase mobile app along with other improvements to make Advanced Trade an upgrade from Coinbase Pro for every customer.

Coinbase Pro was launched in 2018 as a tool for advanced traders. Meanwhile, the exchange has been adding advanced features on Coinbase.com to encourage more engagement with the crypto trading. Coinbase’s regular crypto exchange platform, Coinbase.com, now has advanced crypto features such as such as staking, borrow, dapp wallet and Coinbase Card.