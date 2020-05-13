Bitcoin “halving”, what’s next?

Central banks across the world are printing money to keep the global economy afloat but the most popular digital currency in the world, Bitcoin, has done the exact opposite.

The Bitcoin third block halving event took place this Monday. Every four years the amount a bitcoin minor receives is cut in half as a deflationary measure. The Bitcoin reward has gone down to 6.25 BTC from 12.5BTC. The next halving event will be in 2024 and will reduce the number of new bitcoins issued to 3.125.

The algorithm behind the halving is designed to limit the total number of Bitcoins issued. Once the finite number of 21 million coins are generated, the network will stop producing more. We are currently at 18.3 million BTC in circulation or 85% of the total cap.

In anticipation for the event, the prices of Bitcoin increased the past few weeks. From around $4,100 in middle of March to just shy of $10,000 on May 6. Now the event is a fact, the prices have fallen back to about $8,700.

Experts say that demand for Bitcoin may grow higher as investors view it as safer than government supported paper currencies in the time of Covid-19 and the unprecedented easing measures from the central banks.