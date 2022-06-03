FTX continues global expansion with launch of FTX Japan

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried currently serves as Interim CEO of FTX Japan. In the official press release, he said that completing the acquisition earlier this year has been a significant step in achieving FTX’s goal of providing a global investor base with access to digital asset markets through a regulated entity.

The licensed Japanese crypto-asset exchange services provider FTX Japan, operating via FTX Japan K.K., is a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business license holder. FTX Japan K.K. is formerly known as Quoine Corporation. The company name was changed after the acquisition of its parent company, Liquid Group Inc., by FTX earlier this year.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX and currently serving as Interim CEO of FTX Japan, said:

The acquisition not only gives us a technological advantage, but also allows us to work directly with Japanese regulators in a transparent, constructive and positive manner.

With the launch of FTX Japan, FTX will be able to provide the Japanese crypto community with products and services like spot trading and perpetuals for a wide range of digital assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, FTT. Additionally, the new Japanese entity supports fast deposits and withdrawals of Japanese Yen for local customers.

Bankman-Fried added:

Japan is a highly regulated market with a potential market size of almost $1 trillion when it comes to cryptocurrency trading. With the launch of FTX Japan, we will be able to bring additional products to this market, such as our perpetuals and spot crypto trading. We look forward to further revolutionizing the Japanese digital asset ecosystem through FTX Japan.

Earlier this year, FTX launched operations in Australia by establishing fully registered and licensed Australian business unit FTX Australia Pty Ltd. FTX Europe also obtained license to operate a Virtual Asset Exchange in Dubai.