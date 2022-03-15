FTX Europe obtains license to operate Virtual Asset Exchange in Dubai

The European affiliate of FTX Trading Ltd., owner and operator of FTX.COM, FTX Europe & MENA today announced that it has secured a license to establish and operate its Virtual Asset (VA) Exchange and Clearing House services in Dubai.

The move follows the CySEC approval FTX gained to operate in Europe earlier in March.

Dubai is the only global economy that has an independently regulated environment under its recently announced Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The virtual exchange license allows FTX to help clients regulated trading and clearing services.

The VA Exchange (VAX) authorisation makes FTX the first provider of regulated trading and clearing services for crypto-specific derivatives.