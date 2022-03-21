Crypto exchange FTX launches operations in Australia

Global cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited on Sunday announced establishing fully registered and licensed Australian business unit – FTX Australia Pty Ltd. The move is part of the firm’s continued global expansion.
FTX’s offering in Australia will include a comprehensive suite of exchange and OTC based products and services, as well as derivatives.
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented:
We’re excited to bring FTX’s innovative products and services to the Australian marketplace. The establishment of FTX Australia should provide all our local clients with the confidence of trading on a registered and licensed platform. As in other jurisdictions within which we operate, significant resources have been allocated to proactively engage with local regulators.
We look to be a participant in policy discussions globally and will seek to continue this same level engagement locally through FTX Australia, and we are encouraged by the important work being undertaken to establish a new digital asset licensing regime.