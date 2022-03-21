Crypto exchange FTX launches operations in Australia

Steffy Bogdanova
March 21, 2022 8:05 am

Global cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited on Sunday announced establishing fully registered and licensed Australian business unit – FTX Australia Pty Ltd. The move is part of the firm’s continued global expansion.

FTX’s offering in Australia will include a comprehensive suite of exchange and OTC based products and services, as well as derivatives.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented:

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried
Source: LinkedIn

We’re excited to bring FTX’s innovative products and services to the Australian marketplace. The establishment of FTX Australia should provide all our local clients with the confidence of trading on a registered and licensed platform. As in other jurisdictions within which we operate, significant resources have been allocated to proactively engage with local regulators.

We look to be a participant in policy discussions globally and will seek to continue this same level engagement locally through FTX Australia, and we are encouraged by the important work being undertaken to establish a new digital asset licensing regime.

Australia a is a significant growing market for FTX.  The company highlighted that the launch of FTX Australia shows the its long-term commitment to the local market and represents the natural next step in the FTX’s global expansion.

Last week, FTX  announced obtaining a license to establish and operate its Virtual Asset Exchange and Clearing House services in Dubai. Earlier in March, the company also gained a CySEC approval to operate in Europe.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
