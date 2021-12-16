Deutsche Börse acquires majority stake in Crypto Finance

Deutsche Börse today revealed that it has finalised the acquisition of a majority stake in FINMA-regulated digital assets trading provider Crypto Finance. The companies signed the agreement in June and the transaction closed on 15 December.

The German market operator highlighted that the acquisition of Crypto Finance will lay the foundation for an independent, transparent, and scalable ecosystem for digital assets under European regulation.

Clients Deutsche Börse will now have direct and easy access to digital asset services, including post-trade. Existing and new customers will be able to trade a wide range of digital assets and new market participants through their established platforms.