Why you should consider different cryptocurrency exchanges before making a decision

The following article was written by Tony Philips.

When choosing a platform for cryptocurrency exchange, many experienced and budding traders tend to immediately settle for whichever option they encounter first. That, however, rarely proves to be the best choice.

Exchanges of cryptocurrencies have gone through some sort of revolution in the past decade. Numerous new exchange platforms have been launched with unique features that even the major players in the industry find difficult to rival. For example, many of the top crypto exchanges nowadays give users the option to utilize a hardware wallet, which is the safest way of storing coins.

But why should you consider different cryptocurrency exchanges before making a decision regarding which one is best for you? Read on to learn more about it.

Trading On The Short And Trading On Leverage

Although Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have actually experienced meteoric growth recently, it hasn’t been without some interruptions. Since early 2018, a lot of cryptocurrencies have been going down.

Fortunately, some cryptocurrency derivatives platforms provide users the chance to perform shorting in the market. It means that traders can speculate whether or not a specific asset will experience a decline in value. It, in return, allows traders to profit easily in the face of a declining market.

Short trading of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using cryptocurrency derivatives, no doubt, can be a profitable process alone, but it’s actually possible to drastically increase its profitability potential by trading on leverage. Leverage trading is a process where traders temporarily borrow funds to increase market exposure.

While it’s true that the ability to do margin trading was previously reserved only for the highly experienced and most advanced traders, great strides have been made in recent years in terms of usability. Nowadays, regardless of experience levels, traders can benefit from leverage of up to 100x at some exchange platforms. Take a look at different cryptocurrency exchanges and make sure to choose one that allows you to trade on the short and trade on leverage.