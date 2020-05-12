Daily Market News: New Wuhan cases prompt fears of second wave

Adam Vettese, UK Market Analyst at eToro, has provided his daily commentary on traditional and crypto markets for May 12, 2020.

European markets are marginally higher this morning following a jittery session in Asia overnight as Wuhan reports new coronavirus cases. The Chinese city, thought to be the original epicentre of the epidemic, had seemingly been getting back to normality with lockdown measures lifted. However, reports of five new cases yesterday have sparked fears of a second wave of infection. Similarly Germany, one of the first countries in Europe to ease lockdown restrictions, has seen the reproduction rate (R rate) of the virus rise back over 1 to 1.1. An R rate over 1 means the virus is spreading and this was referred to as a key metric by Boris Johnson in his update to the UK on Sunday evening. That infection rates are rebounding so soon after the transition from lockdown could be very worrying, and casts doubts on the effectiveness of strategies governments have in place.

Across the pond, in yet another expansion of its intervention into fixed income markets, the New York Federal Reserve announced yesterday that it will begin purchasing corporate bond ETFs today, including both investment grade and high yield debt. This is the first time the Fed will have bought ETFs, which are a faster way for the central bank to pump money into credit markets than via direct bond purchases.

In corporate news, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk dominated headlines yesterday after announcing that the firm will be restarting production at its factory in Fremont, California, in contradiction of quarantine orders from local authorities. Musk said on Twitter that he will be on the production line, and dared authorities to arrest him. Furloughed Tesla workers have reportedly said they have already been told to report to work this week, and the action from Tesla follows a lawsuit filed by the firm over the weekend asking for it to be allowed to reopen its factory. Musk’s rhetoric has been amping up over the past week, and he has threatened to move Tesla’s assembly line to Texas if he is not allowed to resume operations. Despite the shutdown in its manufacturing, Tesla shares have fared remarkably well, up over 90% year to date.

Pharma names lead the Nasdaq Composite higher

While the S&P 500 was flat yesterday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by half a percent, the tech dominated Nasdaq Composite Index continued its ascent with a 0.8% gain. Pharmaceutical names led the index hire, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Idexx Laboratories all gaining more than 4%. In the S&P 500, the biotechnology subsector jumped 4%, while healthcare stocks gained 1.7% overall. The financial sector faced the toughest day, falling 1.9%, with banks taking the biggest hit at 3.7%.

In earnings news, hotel giant Marriott International fell 5.6% after delivering its results for the first quarter, in which it fell short on profit expectations. CFO Leeny Oberg said destinations that guests can reach by car will be the first to rebound, such as US beach resorts. The company delivered an earnings per share figure of $0.26 for the first quarter, well below expectations of $0.80.

In the Dow, American Express and Boeing were the biggest losers on Monday, closing 4.7% and 3.4% lower respectively.