Classic short squeeze propels Bitcoin upward, but stiff resistance at $8,100

A lot can happen in one week in Bitcoin-Land. Seven days ago, analysts were mixed when assessing the fate of BTC for the week ahead. The world’s leading crypto had delivered a multi-week positive run, recovering nicely from what is now referred to as “Black Thursday” in mid-March. Analysts were espousing low momentum and even lower volume might set up a perfect storm for shorting the token.

The “smart money”, however, waited until open interest for shorts soared, and then on Thursday hit the markets running with large “Buy” orders. The result was a short squeeze that decimated short contracts on derivative exchanges like BitMEX, some $70 million by one estimate on this single exchange alone. Bitcoin had crept slowly upward from below $6,900 to just over $7,000, but then the “fix” was in. BTC shot up to $7,800 but has since settled back around $7,650 to take a breather. The SEC would clearly see this as just one more example for how easily this market can be manipulated.

Earlier in April, Bitcoin had tried valiantly on two occasions to break through its 50-Day Moving Average (See above), but to no avail. The lack of resolve is what prompted investors to go short, only to meet their demise when BTC forcefully broke through the clouds on its third try. Bitcoin has an uncanny habit of defying technical indicators and marching to the beat of its own drum, when all seems lost.