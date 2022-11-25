Swissquote’s Yuh makes eBill available for its clients

Digital banking app launched by Swissquote in 2021, Yuh, has announced the expansion of its payment choices with the addition to eBill.
The new feature now sends Swissquote client’s invoices directly to the Yuh app, allowing them to receive, check and pay their bills. Clients of the app can manage the invoices by setting a payment date or choosing automatic approvals.
Our community not only wants smooth management of their finances, but also brings along a great climate awareness. That’s why eBill was also at the top of our to-do list from the very beginning. We are all the more pleased about the latest addition to the yuhniverse.
