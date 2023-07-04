Swissquote unveils a new investment and saving solution

Swissquote released a statement today, unveiling a new investment and savings option that encompasses various assets such as bonds, real estate, and investments based in Switzerland. This solution, known as Invest Easy, has been integrated into the online banking accounts of the forex and CFDs broker and is scheduled to launch on 4 July.

Through Invest Easy, users can earn interest on their savings and conveniently allocate their funds for investment purposes. The interest rates provided for cash deposits differ depending on the currency. Specifically, the rates for the Swiss franc, US dollar, euro, and pound sterling are 1%, 1.75%, 1.5%, and 2% respectively.