Swissquote unveils a new investment and saving solution

Swissquote released a statement today, unveiling a new investment and savings option that encompasses various assets such as bonds, real estate, and investments based in Switzerland. This solution, known as Invest Easy, has been integrated into the online banking accounts of the forex and CFDs broker and is scheduled to launch on 4 July.
Through Invest Easy, users can earn interest on their savings and conveniently allocate their funds for investment purposes. The interest rates provided for cash deposits differ depending on the currency. Specifically, the rates for the Swiss franc, US dollar, euro, and pound sterling are 1%, 1.75%, 1.5%, and 2% respectively.
As per the company’s statement, Invest Easy encompasses four pre-established strategies: savings, prudent, balanced, and ambitious. The savings strategy is designed for long-term investments, while the prudent strategy emphasizes a cautious approach. On the other hand, the balanced strategy incorporates a moderate level of risk. In contrast, the ambitious strategy aims at high-risk investments, encompassing areas such as cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities, as elaborated by Swissquote.
Jan De Schepper, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Swissquote, said:
Invest Easy offers noteworthy savings interests and return-packed opportunities combined with competitive investment fees and fee-free saving. Our four professionally predefined strategies make investing and saving easy, convenient and intuitive. This offering also strengthens Swissquote’s position as the primary bank for clients who want to reduce complexity and banking fees in their daily lives.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.