Swissquote reports net profit fall of 19% in 2022

Swissquote, an online financial services provider based in Switzerland, has announced its financial results for 2022. The company recorded a net revenue of CHF 408 million and a pre-tax profit of CHF 186.4 million, which were consistent with the previously announced tentative figures. However, compared to the previous year’s peak, these figures fell by 13.6% and 16.5%, respectively.

Despite the decline in revenue, the pre-tax profit only decreased marginally to 45.7% from 47.3%. The net profits also declined by 18.6% to CHF 157.4 million, resulting in a profit margin of 38.6%, down from 40.9%.

Client numbers

The company’s announcement on Thursday highlighted that both net revenues and pre-tax profit reached the second-highest levels in history, which reflected its strong customer base and product mix in a challenging market environment. Swissquote onboarded 51,099 new clients in 2022, of which about 8,000 were inorganic. The total number of traders on the platform also increased by 10.5% to 538,946 by the end of the year, with an average deposit of almost CHF 100,000 per client.

While client assets on Swissquote decreased by 6.6% to CHF 52.2 billion, the trading platform received net new monies of CHF 7.7 billion, CHF 1.7 billion of which were inorganic.