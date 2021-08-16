Paysafe signs a $441 deal to acquire SafetyPay

Paysafe, aspecialized payments platform, today revealed that it has agreed to acquire SafetyPay for $441 million in an all-cash transaction.

Payments platform SafetyPay operates primarily in Latin America and allows eCommerce transactions via an unrivalled choice of open banking and eCash solutions. The acquisition strengthens Paysafe’s strategic foothold in the region, building on the acquisition of Peruvian payments platform, PagoEfectivo. The two deals position Paysafe to become the leading open banking and eCash solutions provider in one of the world’s fastest-growing online markets – Latin America.

Paysafe currently offers more than 70 payment types in more than 40 currencies around the world.

Founded in 2007, SafetyPay is an eCommerce payments platform aiming to enable millions of consumers to use alternative payment methods (APMs), such as bank transfer and eCash solutions, to make online purchases.

The company has established presence in 11 countries in the Latin American region and operates with more than 90% bank coverage and over 180,000 cash collection points. It serves 300 merchants primarily in the travel, entertainment and digital goods industries.

When the transaction is complete, Paysafe will be positioned to capture share of the nascent open banking market by integrating further Paysafe services and solutions into the region’s payments ecosystem including its digital wallet and gateway capabilities.