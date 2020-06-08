Paysafe launches free Skrill Money Transfer service in US

Specialized payments platform Paysafe announced the launch of its Skrill Money Transfer service in the US. Skrill customers can use the new payment solution to transfer money for free in Mexico, India and 16 other Asian and European countries.

Skrill Money Transfer will benefit immigrants and expats across the US against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, allowing free money transfers to Mexico and India, the top-two migrant countries to the US. The list of countries also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Italy, UK, Spain, France and others. Setting up a Skrill account, as well transferring money requires no fees, nor any foreign exchange rate mar-up.

Skrill Money Transfer was first launched in Europe in October 2018 and included more than 40 countries. The launch of the US services follows the launch of the Skrill USA Visa Prepaid Card in January 2020.