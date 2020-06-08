Paysafe launches free Skrill Money Transfer service in US

Specialized payments platform Paysafe announced the launch of its Skrill Money Transfer service in the US. Skrill customers can use the new payment solution to transfer money for free in Mexico, India and 16 other Asian and European countries.
Skrill Money Transfer will benefit immigrants and expats across the US against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, allowing free money transfers to Mexico and India, the top-two migrant countries to the US. The list of countries also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Italy, UK, Spain, France and others. Setting up a Skrill account, as well transferring money requires no fees, nor any foreign exchange rate mar-up.
Skrill Money Transfer was first launched in Europe in October 2018 and included more than 40 countries. The launch of the US services follows the launch of the Skrill USA Visa Prepaid Card in January 2020.
Alternative online payment methods have been gaining popularity amidst the Covid-19 situation. According to a Paysafe April 2020 research, after credit and debit cards, digital wallets like Skrill are US consumers’ preferred online payment method, with 36% having used one in the last month.
Skrill will continue to expand its US digital wallet if there is a growing demand. Latin America, Asia, Europe and Africa will soon be added to the list of countries for free transfers from the US.
Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER, and Income Access at Paysafe, commented:
There has never been a more important time for remittance services, and we’re proud to bring Skrill Money Transfer to U.S. consumers, who send more money overseas to friends and family than anyone else in the world. New Americans and expats with connections overseas will now be able to send their loved ones much-needed help. Together we’re always stronger.