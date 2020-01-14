Paysafe expands omni-channel payments, launches cloud EMV capabilities

Payments platform Paysafe has announced yesterday that it has expanded its omni-channel payments offering through the launch of the Cloud SDK from integrated payments firm Handpoint.

The Cloud SDK will allow independent software vendors (ISVs) with cloud-based platforms to provide businesses with enhanced in-person payments.

According to Paysafe’s Q3 2019 report, US, Canadian, and UK ISVs will double the number of payment methods offered in 2020.

The cloud integration allows ISVs to diversify their payment offerings through the addition of in-person payments with EMV cards, including Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets. The SDK will be serving as a bridge between web apps and payment terminals, with seamless payment processing by Paysafe.

The SDK also supports tokenization and tip adjustment, and cardholders’ data is protected by point-to-point encryption (P2PE).

O.B. Rawls, CEO of Global Payment Processing at Paysafe, commented:

An omni-channel payments offering is vital for success in the ISV space – providing consumers with a seamless experience whether they’re paying in person, online or via mobile. We’re delighted to put this into practice in partnership with Handpoint, enabling ISVs’ merchant partners to provide consumers with a strong card-present payment solution.

Jody Muehlegger, COO and Head of North America at Handpoint, added:

ISVs must support the specific and evolving needs of their merchant vertical. Our Cloud SDK combined with Paysafe’s omni-commerce technology enables cutting-edge software providers to integrate unified payments across every touch point, without compromising security, control, or the customer experience.

