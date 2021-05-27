PayPal set to allow customers to withdraw cryptocurrency

PayPal’s blockchain lead has announced at Coindesk’s Consensus 2021 event that a withdrawal function on the platform is on its way. Speaking to conference moderator Jeff John Roberts, Fernandez da Ponte stated that plans are in the pipeline for PayPal to begin allowing customers to withdraw crypto into third-party wallets. At this moment in time, PayPal does not allow its users to move around cryptocurrency holdings off-platform, despite this it has allowed customers to purchase bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies since last October.

Fernandez da Ponte stated at the event that:

We want to make it as open as possible, and we want to give choice to our consumers, something that will let them pay in any way they want to pay. They want to bring their crypto to us so they can use it in commerce, and we want them to be able to take the crypto they acquired with us and take it to the destination of their choice.

Although PayPal tends to ship new developments around every two months on an average basis, da Ponte was unclear on the launch dates of the latest withdrawal functionality. Da Ponte also held off the rumour that the company is set to launch its very own stablecoin, with the blockchain lead suggesting that it is far too early for that sort of development.