Paysafe’s Skrill partners with Coinbase to expand crypto offering to US

Specialised payments platform Paysafehas just announced that its Skrill digital wallet expanded its cryptocurrency offering to the US through a partnership with digital currency platform provider Coinbase.

According to the partnership agreement, Coinbase will provide a new cryptocurrency white label solution to Skrill, advancing the digital wallet expansion in the US by enabling customers across 37 states and territories to buy and sell multiple cryptocurrencies.

Skrill first launched its crypto offering in 2018 and its now available in more than 30 countries. Consumers can use the offering in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Washington state, and Puerto Rico, among 27 other states. The integration with the Coinbase platform, Skrill customers in these states can use the digital wallet to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.