BNY Mellon announces launch of new aggregated payments platform Vaia

BNY Mellon today launched new aggregated payment platform, Vaia.

US-based institutions can provide their payees with access to Vaia’s range of payment choices such as real-time payments via RTP®, Same-Day ACH, Tokenized Payments with Zelle®, and debit cards – all on a client-branded front end. These options can be accessed through a single integration with BNY Mellon.

BNY Mellon noted that Vaia is currently available for US clients but the company has plans to support corss-boarder payments in the near future.