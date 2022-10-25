BNY Mellon announces launch of new aggregated payments platform Vaia

BNY Mellon today launched new aggregated payment platform, Vaia.
US-based institutions can provide their payees with access to Vaia’s range of payment choices such as real-time payments via RTP®, Same-Day ACH, Tokenized Payments with Zelle®, and debit cards – all on a client-branded front end. These options can be accessed through a single integration with BNY Mellon.
BNY Mellon noted that Vaia is currently available for US clients but the company has plans to support corss-boarder payments in the near future.
End customers want greater choice in how they are paid, but with so many digital payment options emerging, businesses are struggling to stay up to date with, and connected to, the latest capabilities. Vaia does the heavy lifting to ensure that our clients’ end customers always have access to the latest suite of digital payment options.
In building the new platform, BNY Mellon partnered with Verituity, a cloud-based solution that connects banks, payers, and payees to first-time and on-time digital payouts. Earlier this year, Verituity joined BNY Mellon’s Accelerator Program, which fosters collaboration with the technology companies to create solutions for emerging business challenges.
Vaia uses BNY Mellon’s Account Validation Services to verify payee identities and validate accounts end-to-end.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.