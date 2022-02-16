BNY Mellon appoints Jennifer Barker as Chief Executive Officer of Treasury Services

BNY Mellon today announced that it has appointed Jennifer Barker as Chief Executive Officer of its Treasury Services business.

In her new role, Barker will be responsible for BNY Mellon’s Treasury Services business, which provides domestic and cross-border payments, US dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

As CEO Barker will build on Treasury Services success and drive meaningful growth across the business. Additionally, sustainability will also be a key focus for her.