BNY Mellon appoints Jennifer Barker as Chief Executive Officer of Treasury Services

BNY Mellon today announced that it has appointed Jennifer Barker as Chief Executive Officer of its Treasury Services business.
In her new role, Barker will be responsible for BNY Mellon’s Treasury Services business, which provides domestic and cross-border payments, US dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in APAC, EMEA and the Americas.
As CEO Barker will build on Treasury Services success and drive meaningful growth across the business. Additionally, sustainability will also be a key focus for her.
Barker brings nearly two decades of experience in treasury services in the US, as well as in Asia. Most recently she worked at JP Morgan, where she held a variety of roles across Commercial Banking and Payments. Before she joined BNY, she served as Head of Client Service and Implementation in the firm’s Payments business.
Robin Vince, Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and Chief Executive Officer of Global Market Infrastructure, said:
Robin Vince
Jennifer’s comprehensive understanding of the entire treasury ecosystem, combined with her strong client focus, makes her the ideal leader to build upon the success and growth our Treasury Services business is experiencing. Her established leadership in digital initiatives will amplify the investments in technology and partnerships with fintechs that we are making to ensure our offering remains both nimble and market-leading.”
Barker will start on 2 May 2022 and become a member of the BNY Mellon Executive Committee. Interim Treasury Services Chief Executive Officer Paul Adamo will then resume is usual role as Financial & Operating Officer for Treasury Services and report to Barker.
